Lawyer grilled over Ace’s change of heart on ‘step-aside’ rule

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s defence counsel was grilled on why he had made a prior undertaking to step aside if instructed to do so by the party only for him to dig in his heels when he was directed to do so.

Magashule appeared before the Joburg High Court on Thursday where he is launching his bid to have his suspension by the ANC overturned and the party’s “step-aside” rule declared unlawful and unconstitutional.

Judge Sharise Weiner pointed out that Magashule had appeared before the ANC’s integrity commission, which recommended that he step aside or be suspended, and where Magashule made an undertaking to step aside if instructed by the national executive committee.

Weiner also quizzed advocate Dali Mpofu SC, representing Magashule, on whether his client's appearance before the commission did not constitute a prior hearing before he was suspended after he refused to leave office.

“He was charged and he was advised to go to the integrity commission. He goes to the integrity commission and says to the commission, ‘if you find that I must step aside [because] there are these charges, I will do so’. He committed to stepping aside if the NEC instructs him to do so,” Weiner said.