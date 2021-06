Lawyer grilled over Ace’s change of heart on ‘step-aside’ rule

Magashule is among a number of ANC leaders formally charged for corruption and other serious crimes who have been suspended by the party after they refused to vacate their position in line with the party’s “step-aside” rule.

Magashule is accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa's faction of having used the rule to target him politically.

A number of Magashule’s backers picketed outside the court in central Johannesburg as hybrid proceedings of the court case continued.

Mpofu accused the ANC of having “unlawfully doctored” the resolution adopted by the party in 2017 to deal with corruption.

He argued before the full bench that the party had violated Magashule’s rights by removing him from his position without giving him a hearing.

Mpofu said while the ANC was empowered to suspend Magashule, this had to be done lawfully and that the party had failed to do this. He said that section 25.70 of the ANC constitution was also unlawful as it enabled the “step-aside” rule to be implemented punitively against members without being afforded the chance to tell their side of the story. He argued that it was an affront to the presumption of innocence.

Mpofu said that Magashule had wanted the NEC hearing after he had consulted ANC veterans before he was suspended, and not the hearing of the integrity commission.

Mpofu argued that the ANC’s own constitution prescribed a fair procedure, presumption of innocence and an opportunity to affected members to defend themselves when they were facing a disciplinary case, and that this was not catered for by the rule used to remove Magashule.

Judge Jody Kollapen, however, pointed out that the ANC constitution’s section 25.70 did not contemplate a disciplinary hearing and that it suspended individuals who were criminally charged in the interest of the party’s image.

Mpofu, however, argued that fair process had to apply with equal force in implementing the “step-aside” rule when people were pushed out for refusing to voluntarily step aside.

The ANC is expected to present its arguments on Friday.