South Africa

UFS SRC member arrested for allegedly inciting people to loot malls in Bloemfontein

22 July 2021 - 10:02
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
A University of the Free State student has been arrested for allegedly inciting looting.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

A 23-year-old student from the University of the Free State has been arrested for allegedly inciting public violence, the National Prosecuting Authority said.

NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Orefile Oreratile Sefika was arrested on Tuesday.

“He allegedly incited people, on WhatsApp, to loot either Mimosa or Waterfront Mall.”

Shuping said Sefika appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday and was charged with incitement to commit public violence.

UFS spokesperson Lacea Loader said Sefika is a member of the student representative council.

The case was postponed to Aug. 13 for further investigation.

He was granted bail of R1,000.

TimesLIVE

Patriotic Alliance leader accused of inciting violence on West Rand in dock

Bruce Nimmerhoudt, a leader of the PA on the West Rand and also a mayoral candidate for the party, appeared briefly in the Roodepoort magistrate’s ...
News
2 days ago

Five of 12 suspected instigators of unrest arrested

Former Ukhozi FM DJ  Ngizwe Mchunu, who publicly addressed hostel dwellers at KwaMai Mai calling for former president Jacob Zuma’s release and ...
News
2 days ago

ANC to hold Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to account

The ANC will make Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla account for her utterances in inciting the ongoing unrest after the arrest of her father.
News
1 week ago

John Steenhuisen wants Julius Malema, Duduzile and Duduzane Zuma charged for inciting violence

The DA says it will lay a complaint of incitement of violence against EFF leader Julius Malema and former president Jacob Zuma's children, Duduzane ...
News
1 week ago

