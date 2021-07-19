Patriotic Alliance leader accused of inciting violence on West Rand in dock

The case against a politician accused of inciting violence in Gauteng has been postponed to July 26 for verification of information.

Bruce Nimmerhoudt, who is a leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) on the West Rand and also a mayoral candidate for the party in a West Rand municipality, appeared briefly in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday morning.

On Thursday evening there was a voice note circulating on WhatsApp inciting people on the West Rand to join the violence experienced in other parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. It is alleged Nimmerhoudt was behind the voice note.

The state is opposing his bail. Among other things, the state told the court it was looking for other devices allegedly used to incite violence. The state said further arrests might be compromised if Nimmerhoudt is granted bail.

The defence told the court Nimmerhoudt cooperated with the police and unlocked all his devices for law enforcement officials.

PA deputy president Kenny Kunene told reporters outside court that Nimmerhoudt only instructed PA forces to be prepared to defend infrastructure from looters.

In a series of tweets, party president Gayton McKenzie also proclaimed Nimmerhoudt was innocent.