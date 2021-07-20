Five of 12 suspected instigators of unrest arrested
Seven alleged inciters of the violence that swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week are still at large
Seven of the 12 alleged instigators of the violent unrest that swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week are still at large as the government pleads for patience after a fifth arrest was made on Monday.
Former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu, who publicly addressed hostel dwellers at KwaMai Mai in Johannesburg last week calling for former president Jacob Zuma’s release from prison and defended violent riots, is the most high-profile arrest after handing himself to the police in Durban...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.