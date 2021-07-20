Five of 12 suspected instigators of unrest arrested

Seven alleged inciters of the violence that swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week are still at large

Seven of the 12 alleged instigators of the violent unrest that swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week are still at large as the government pleads for patience after a fifth arrest was made on Monday.



Former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu, who publicly addressed hostel dwellers at KwaMai Mai in Johannesburg last week calling for former president Jacob Zuma’s release from prison and defended violent riots, is the most high-profile arrest after handing himself to the police in Durban...