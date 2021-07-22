Report: 'Wake-up call' as floods, wildfires signal new era in climate crisis

From devastating floods to destructive wildfires, the impacts of accelerating climate change are increasingly visible — and a report due out next month from the world's climate scientists will be “a wake-up call” for governments, analysts said on Tuesday.

“We are now observing climate change with our own eyes in ways we did not broadly before,” said Corinne Le Quéré, a climate scientist at the University of East Anglia and an author of the upcoming assessment by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The report, compiled by the world's top scientists and signed off by governments, will look at physical changes happening, and projected to happen, as a result of climate change — from harsher extreme weather to rising sea levels.

It is expected to confirm that the world is not on track to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change and that holding global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial times is now “very challenging”.

At the request of governments, it will for the first time look at the growing possibility of “black swan” events. Those are low-probability but high-impact shifts, such as irreversible melting of major ice sheets that could lead to huge increases in global sea levels.