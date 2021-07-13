Looters steal broadcasting equipment, silencing Alex FM
Alex FM has has been looted and has not been able to get on air.
Station manager Takalani Nemangowe told Sowetan on Tuesday morning that the looters gained entrance to their offices at about 2am and stole all the broadcasting equipment and computers, among other things...
