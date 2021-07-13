Feuding taxi bodies reach agreement to avoid taxi ranks closure

Mamabolo told Sowetan the decision to close the associations’ ranks had come after a year of his department attempting to intervene and prevent violent clashes between the two organisations.

Two taxi associations have managed to avert the closure of taxi ranks at the eleventh hour after reaching an agreement with the Gauteng government to cease all acts of violence against each other.



This comes after widespread violence between the Evaton west Taxi Association (ETWA) and the Internal Taxi Association (ITA) operating in Sedibeng in the Vaal, led to MEC for transport Jacob Mamabolo to serve the two associations with notices to shut down their ranks. ..