WATCH | Small army presence in central Durban

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) was visible in central Durban on Tuesday morning in an attempt to prevent further rampant looting.

The streets of the CBD were littered with empty boxes of expensive brand-name shoes and sneakers.

At least two armoured SANDF vehicles drove through the empty streets of the city, setting off high-pitched sirens as a handful of looters and vagrants went into abandoned and looted stores in the hope of finding left-over valuables.