Intelligence services must get on the ball
It looks like intelligence was caught off guard when violence erupted in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend. The violence has since spread to other provinces.
Had they known before hand, as intelligence is supposed to, more police officers could been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal. This would have beefed up security on the highways, where trucks were set alight, and contained the situation before more damage was done...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.