KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala slams looting by Jacob Zuma supporters

KwaZulu-Natal premier and ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala has slammed the looting by supporters of Jacob Zuma amid widespread riots sparked by his incarceration.

Zuma was jailed in the early hours of Thursday morning for contempt of court after he failed to appear at the Zondo commission, in defiance of the Constitutional Court.

His supporters have since gone on a rampage, looting shops, burning trucks and blockading roads, initially in KwaZulu-Natal. However, the protests have since spread to other parts of the country.

“The imprisonment of former president has inflicted pain to many of us who value his contribution to the revolution. Equally, we respect and acknowledge the right of all people to protest, but we cannot condone destructive and violent protests.