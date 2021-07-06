Eleven areas in Ekurhuleni affected by Rand Water pump ‘explosion’

The City of Ekurhuleni put out a statement on Tuesday morning notifying residents and businesses of interruptions to the water supply which will affect Tembisa, Clayville, Serengeti and surrounding areas.

On Sunday three medium-voltage pumps exploded and rendered the pumps in Rand Water’s Palmiet booster pumping station in Alberton “inoperable”, Rand Water said on Monday.

Palmiet is one of three satellite booster stations that supplies reservoirs located in Rand Water’s areas of supply. It is from these reservoirs that water is delivered to its customers.

Johannesburg Water announced earlier on Monday that Sandton and Midrand were affected and said more areas could face water supply issues.