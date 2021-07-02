Rat-infested, overburdened hospitals in Eastern Cape raise red flag — public protector

Rat infestation, a malfunctioning kitchen, rising Covid-19 cases among staff and a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) are some of the discoveries the public protector’s office made during an investigation into worsening conditions at Livingstone and other Eastern Cape hospitals.

These discoveries were made in August 2020, when deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka and her team visited Uitenhage, Livingstone, Mthatha and Sulenkama hospitals.

The report was released on Wednesday, detailing the investigations carried out by their office last year. One of the investigations was into the worsening conditions of Eastern Cape health facilities.

The investigation, the public protector’s office said, revealed that the administration of health at all the above hospitals did not accord with the obligations imposed by the constitution.