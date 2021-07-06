South Africa

'You are imposing your own views': Lindiwe Sisulu loses her cool during interview about Zuma

06 July 2021 - 10:06
The human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
The human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
Image: Trevor Samson

An interview with human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu quickly went south on Monday when she lost her cool at being asked to give an opinion on Jacob Zuma's ongoing legal case.

It all started when Sisulu was asked what approach the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) thought was plausible for Zuma after he failed to adhere to the order by the Constitutional Court to hand himself over to police on Sunday. 

The Constitutional Court last week found the former president guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison, after he failed to comply with an order to appear before the state capture inquiry. 

Speaking on 702, Sisulu accused Clement Manyathela of “prejudice” over the case.

We won’t arrest Zuma for now - Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has told the Constitutional Court that former president Jacob Zuma will not be arrested until the outcome of his high ...
News
1 hour ago

Sisulu refuted claims that the ANC was to blame for appointing Zuma as president despite his court cases over the years. 

“You are imposing your own views ... you are sentencing someone who is standing trial. When the case is over, you can say all these things. You are free to say these things but now, you are creating a prejudiced environment and I won’t be part of it.”

On Sunday, Sisulu said she and others from the ANC were “deployed” to meet Zuma and “make sure everything is in order”.

“Earlier today we met with former president Jacob Zuma. We have been deployed here. Our job is to make sure everything is in order because ultimately the people who are here [at Nkandla] are members of the ANC so we have a direct responsibility,” she said on social media.

Zuma's application to the Pietermaritzburg high court to stay his arrest is set to be heard on Tuesday. He also applied to the Constitutional Court to rescind its decision to sentence him to time behind bars.

Special ANC NEC meeting rejects request to form Jacob Zuma task team

The ANC's special national executive committee meeting has rejected a proposal for the establishment of a special task team on former president Jacob ...
News
3 hours ago

Sly Zuma has used up all his tricks

Jacob Zuma is no fool. He is very sly, opportunistic and downright naughty. He knows what he’s doing and wants to lap up every opportunity to stay ...
Opinion
23 hours ago

'I am in trouble... Why should I meet them?' says Zuma of ANC's top brass

Former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday night gave the clearest indication yet that he was not prepared to listen to any advice from the ANC's top ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with Amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound