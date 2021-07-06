'You are imposing your own views': Lindiwe Sisulu loses her cool during interview about Zuma

An interview with human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu quickly went south on Monday when she lost her cool at being asked to give an opinion on Jacob Zuma's ongoing legal case.

It all started when Sisulu was asked what approach the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) thought was plausible for Zuma after he failed to adhere to the order by the Constitutional Court to hand himself over to police on Sunday.

The Constitutional Court last week found the former president guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison, after he failed to comply with an order to appear before the state capture inquiry.

Speaking on 702, Sisulu accused Clement Manyathela of “prejudice” over the case.