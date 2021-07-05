No kind words for politically dead Zuma, let him rot in jail

The former president ruined our country and deserves his sorry fate

When a person is dead, his or her obituary is normally read out at the funeral. In African culture, it is considered insensitive to speak ill of the dead. Hence most obituaries are embellished.



Over the past few days, Jacob Zuma had the rare opportunity to listen to many people say something about him while he is still alive. This is so because, while the man continues to breath, he is a political corpse. We can read out Zuma’s political obituary without entertaining any possibility for him to jump out of his political grave. ..