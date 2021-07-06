Special ANC NEC meeting rejects request to form Jacob Zuma task team

The ANC's special national executive committee meeting has rejected a proposal for the establishment of a special task team on former president Jacob Zuma's legal matters.

The idea was sponsored by Zuma's supporters.

“It was roundly rejected,” said an NEC member, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The proposal was apparently made after the KwaZulu-Natal ANC's provincial leadership tabled a report in which they called for the reinforcement of NEC deployees to the province.

“They mentioned a lot of things happening in the province, including how there is this group of military veterans that has been disruptive and shutting down highways, among other things. They also spoke about the influx of foreign nationals from Eswatini due to the turmoil in that country and they were saying because so much was happening in the province, they needed more NEC deployees to calm the situation,” said the source.

It was seemingly in response to this proposal that Zuma's supporters called on the party to establish a task team to deal with issues around the former president. It was not clear, however, when they were questioned what, exactly, would the task team do, according to the source.

“They were told the Zuma matter is in court,” said the source.

Another NEC insider said: “There was some silly proposal that there be a task team set up that will deal with Zuma and all of the shenanigans, but people questioned why we need a task team, that you don't need a task team. All you need is the NEC deployees to be reinforced in KZN. We said Nkandla is not the only problem that we have in the country or in the province.

“There was really no substance to [the] proposal. That proposal was shut down; it didn't even gain momentum.

“There was also some flirtation to say that because Zuma is old and that the sentence is harsh but that was turned down.”

ANC policy guru Joel Netshitenzhe allegedly suggested at the start of the meeting that they should not discuss details of the Zuma case.