We won’t arrest Zuma for now - Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has told the Constitutional Court that former president Jacob Zuma will not be arrested until the outcome of his high court application to avoid arrest is finalised.

Zuma was found guilty of contempt of the Concourt for failing to abide by its earlier order to appear before the state capture commission...