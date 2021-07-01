Aarto starts on Thursday, but demerit points delayed by another year

The much-awaited new Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto) will be rolled out nationally in a phased approach from Thursday, but the licence demerit points system has been further delayed by a year.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday that the act will be introduced in four phases, culminating in the coming online of the Points Demerit System (PDS) on July 1 2022.

Traffic violations are currently handled as criminal offences, but the Aarto Amendment Act passed in 2019 decriminalises most traffic violations and seeks to deal with them via an administrative rather than criminal process.

Old traffic fines incurred under the Criminal Procedures Act will have to be paid, and there is no “clean slate” for previous offenders with the introduction of Aarto.

In a country that sees around 14,000 road deaths a year, the PDS aims to penalise repeat driving offenders through a points demerit system. Drivers will start with 0 points and be allowed to drive until they reach a maximum 15 points.

A driver who collects more than 15 points will have their driver’s licence suspended for up to three months. Three suspensions will result in a licence being cancelled. The driver will then have to retake the learner’s licence and driving tests.

Mbalula said the first phase of the rollout from July 1 to September 30 2021 is intended to increase the footprint of the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) nationally to be closer to the public, through seven Aarto service outlets and online services such as the Aarto website and the Aarto mobile application.

These service outlets will allow the public to exercise their Aarto elective options, especially those in rural communities. Issuing authorities in all provinces will be in a position to facilitate access to the elective options and give the public the ability to pay for their infringements anywhere in the country.

This phase will be accompanied by aggressive public awareness and education campaigns to ensure all road users are empowered with Aarto education in a language they understand.

The second phase from October 1 to December 31 2021 will see 77 local and metropolitan municipalities coming online with the Aarto process.