Motorists could soon get fines and notices via WhatsApp, SMS and e-mail

Traffic fines and other infringement notices could soon be served electronically.

This is according to the latest draft of the Administrative Adjudication of Traffic Offences (Aarto) bill that suggests motorists receive their notices via WhatsApp, SMS or e-mail.

The draft regulations, which are open for public opinion until December, also explain how the country’s new demerit system will be implemented.

Traffic fines and notices are presently issued via registered mail through the post office or in person.

The new regulations, if passed, will allow authorities to send electronic infringement notices by using data taken from a number of sources. The regulations will be introduced in Tshwane and Johannesburg before being implemented countrywide.

According to the draft, reminders will be sent to those who are late in making payments.

Contact information will be collected so the department of transport can send the notices. The department will get the information from previous documentation, and changes of address for vehicle registration and driving licences on the Aarto website.