Aarto rollout still mired in confusion, says AA

With July 1 now just a day away, details of the planned rollout of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto) are still lacking and it is becoming increasingly urgent for government, and the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA), to inform the public of exactly what the process will be.

The Automobile Association (AA) says too many motorists are in the dark as to what will happen on July 1, if anything, and how the introduction of the system will impact on them.

The RTIA is the agency which administers Aarto and will also house the Aarto Appeals Tribunal which will adjudicate challenges motorists have to infringement notices issued to them.

“We raised concerns earlier this month about the lack of information, and the exact time frames for the implementation of Aarto. While there has been some reporting on the phased approach which will be followed, this has not been widely communicated to the public by the RTIA. Individuals and businesses are rightly concerned because Aarto will have an impact on them, especially on businesses as the costs of compliance with the system will be high,” notes the AA.

To address some issues raised by AA members in relation to Aarto, the association has published an Aarto launch summary on its website for all motorists.

“In October last year we raised our concerns that Aarto does not support government’s stated intention of promoting road safety but that it is instead a more effective mechanism for revenue collection. We raised these and other concerns in our submission on the proposed amendments to the Aarto regulations. Sadly, there has been no clarification on the final Aarto Act, and motorists throughout the country are still unsure of what will happen come July 1,” says the AA.