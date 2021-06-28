NPA to boost ability to act on apartheid crimes

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks say they have adopted a strategy to create dedicated and sustainable capacity to investigate and prosecute apartheid-era atrocity crimes.

The NPA said it was in the process of setting up a specialist unit to deal exclusively with these matters and wouyld be appointing former experienced prosecutors in offices that required additional capacity.

The NPA and the Hawks made these announcements yesterday after a judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last Monday dismissing Joao Rodrigues’s application for a permanent stay of prosecution in the case in which he is charged with the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in October 1971.