South Africa

NPA to boost ability to act on apartheid crimes

Experienced former prosecutors to be appointed

28 June 2021 - 07:14
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi says she is in the process of setting up a specialist unit to deal exclusively with apartheid-era atrocity crimes, and will be appointing former experienced prosecutors. File picture.
Image: ALON SKUY

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks say they have adopted a strategy to create dedicated and sustainable capacity to investigate and prosecute apartheid-era atrocity crimes.

The NPA said it was in the process of setting up a specialist unit to deal exclusively with these matters and wouyld be appointing former experienced prosecutors in offices that required additional capacity.

The NPA and the Hawks made these announcements yesterday after a judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last Monday dismissing Joao Rodrigues’s application for a permanent stay of prosecution in the case in which he is charged with the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in October 1971.

The NPA added that the inquests into the deaths in detention of Neil Aggett and Ernest Dipale, which were reopened, had reached an advanced stage.

Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said investigations into these cases were continuing.

“The capacity of the team will be enhanced as the need arises. The (Hawks) shall have built sufficient capacity to carry out any processes that may be left pending,” Lebeya said.

Rodrigues, a former sergeant attached to the police security branch under apartheid,, had sought a permanent stay, citing the lengthy period it took him to be charged for Timol’s murder.

The NPA and the Hawks said the SCA judgment would enable them to move ahead to prosecute Rodrigues and other perpetrators of apartheid-era crimes where there was sufficient evidence.

They said National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi had transferred the apartheid-era cases to the relevant directors of public prosecutions in the regions where the crimes were committed, with support from the national office.

The NPA said this approach increased the number of experienced prosecutors available to handle these complex cases.

As a result, the number of cases under consideration had increased from four to 53 over the past 12 months, it said.

The Hawks said it had embarked on a process to to re-enlist a number of former police officials with a wealth of knowledge in the detective environment. - TimesLIVE

