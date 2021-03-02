DA fumes as Sihle Zikalala 'gets away' with 'flouting' lockdown rules

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala will not face criminal charges for holding a gathering at Clairwood Hospital during level 5 lockdown in April last year.

In a document dated December 28 2020, the director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal, advocate Elaine Zungu, said she declined to prosecute any person in connection with the matter.

“I attach hereto a legal opinion provided by advocate [Sandesh] Sankar of my staff which serves as the reasons for my decision,” she said.

The criminal charge, laid by DA shadow minister of state security Dianne Kohler Barnard, alleged that Zikalala contravened the Disaster Management Act and national lockdown regulations at the hospital on Freedom Day.

“The premier contravened lockdown regulations on April 27 2020 by holding a gathering at Clairwood Hospital, where he pulled personnel from their duties to listen to his speech.”

At the time, Zikalala’s office said he was at the hospital doing routine government work. However, the DA was not convinced and laid a charge on the same day.