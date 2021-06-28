PSL youth ‘rejects’ who flourished elsewhere

Maboe, Mbule once didn’t make grade at Soweto giants

It’s common knowledge that not all the youngsters coming through academies get the opportunity to represent those teams at senior level. However, there are a few notable players who, after failing to break into the senior teams where they started still managed to hold their own elsewhere. Sihle Ndebele sets forth the stories of five of such footballers



Lebohang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns)..