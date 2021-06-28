Soccer

PSL youth ‘rejects’ who flourished elsewhere

Maboe, Mbule once didn’t make grade at Soweto giants

28 June 2021 - 10:23
Sihle Ndebele Journalist

It’s common knowledge that not all the youngsters coming through academies get the opportunity to represent those teams at senior level. However, there are a few notable players who, after failing to break into the senior teams where they started still managed to hold their own elsewhere. Sihle Ndebele sets forth the stories of five of such footballers

Lebohang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns)..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...