Teachers appointed by SGBs and at private schools to get jab soon: KZN education department

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has assured teachers employed by school governing bodies (SGBs) and at private schools that they will receive their Covid-19 jabs in the forthcoming weeks.

This follows reports this week that some teachers were being turned away because they did not have Persal (Personnel and Salary System) numbers because they were not government employees.

Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said on Friday the details of staff with Persal numbers had been pre-captured on the electronic vaccination data system.

“A list of SGB appointees and independent schools teachers will be uploaded and then they will be vaccinated.