SA getting ready to vaccinate the over-50s‚ ministry says

Deputy health minister Joe Phaahla says SA is gearing up to vaccinate people in the 50-59 age group.

“We are quite advanced with those over the age of 60‚” he said‚ “though we still urge people who have grannies and uncles who are over the age of 60 who are not yet registered to please assist them to get registered,” he said yesterday.

“We want to move to the next cohort, which will be over 50 and then over 40‚” he said.