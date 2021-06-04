Makhura worried as Covid-19 hospital admissions increase in Gauteng

The rate of hospital admissions as a result of the increase in Covid-19 cases was a cause for concern, Gauteng premier David Makhura said on Friday.

He was addressing a media briefing of the Gauteng command council on Friday. It was revealed that there were 2,956 Covid-19 admissions in Gauteng hospitals as of Thursday. Of those, 753 were in public hospitals and 2,203 were in private health facilities.

“Over the past three weeks, evidence showed we have sustained increases in the number of infections. The spike is increasing. We are concerned about increases in hospital admissions,” he said.

He added that Gauteng now accounted for at least half of daily cases reported nationally, and had reached a daily rate of infection of 3,000.

“It is easy to get to 4,000 [new infections] daily. We reached 6,500 in the first wave and 6,900 daily in the second wave. You must be worried about the momentum and pace of the pandemic,” Makhura said.