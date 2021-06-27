Mbeki slams ANC’s ‘organisational death wish’

Renewal process ‘too slow’

Former president Thabo Mbeki has taken aim at the ANC and accused it of a possible “organisational death wish” over failing to meaningfully implement its organisational renewal resolution which it adopted at its 2017 conference.



Delivering the Walter Sisulu Memorial Lecture organized by the Walter Sisulu University Convocation on Saturday, Mbeki warned that deepened malaise within the governing party was threatening to not only destroy it but to adversely affect the country. ..