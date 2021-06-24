ANC’s land reform failures in government exposed

Lack of political will, poor state capacity and corruption have been blamed for the government’s inability to ensure land reform

Former president Thabo Mbeki's stinging critique of the ANC's proposals on expropriation of land without compensation has stirred up a hornet's nest on government’s failure to test the constitution fully to achieve the same result.



Mbeki's rebuke of the party's proposals on the amendment of section 25 of the constitution in line with the 2017 conference resolutions has sparked widespread debate about land reform and failed policies in the past...