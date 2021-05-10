South Africa

Party considering to downsize staff by 50% to slash salary bill

ANC tries to pull plug on sensitive audio leaks

10 May 2021 - 07:10
Siviwe Feketha Political Reporter

The ANC has intimated at taking legal action to combat leaks of its heated virtual national executive committee meetings as divisions continue to deepen within the party over the suspension of leaders who face criminal charges.

The party convened the special meeting to discuss the state of implementation of its “step aside” rule that instructs all its structures to direct leaders who are charged for corruption and other serious crimes to step aside from their positions or suspend them if they refuse...

