Funding negotiations under way as medical interns await placement

The 288 junior doctors due to begin their two-year internship are set to receive an update from the government this week.

Acknowledging the delays in announcing the allocations for the 2021 midyear cycle, the health department said in a statement this was due to consultations with the National Treasury and provincial health departments “regarding additional posts and a funding shortfall to cover some of the accredited and unfunded internship posts”.

Department spokesperson Popo Maja said: “The department values the contribution the medical interns will make to the health system, especially during this difficult time of the Covid-19 third wave.”

An update will be provided by “latest” on Wednesday on the outcomes of the consultations, he added.