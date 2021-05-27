South Africa

Magashule tones down rhetoric against ANC as misconduct charges loom against three leaders

27 May 2021 - 13:07
Siviwe Feketha Political Reporter

As the ANC prepares misconduct charges against three of its senior members, including its suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, the three affected have strayed from their constant rebuke of the party over its contentious “step-aside” rule.

Magashule, national executive member Tony Yengeni and MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus are set to face disciplinary action after the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) resolved that charges be prepared against them over their “defiant and divisive” behaviour...

