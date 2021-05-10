Buthelezi a role model for us all

How wonderful it was to hear the conventional prime minister of the kingdom of AmaZulu, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, saying, la ekhaya (here at home), when referring to the household of King Zwelithini.

It goes to show the degree to which African social systems are more advanced than that of any other grouping of humans. It illustrates how Buthelezi identifies with the Zulu kingship, being an integral part of the royal system.

So much has been said about how he has blood on his hands, how he betrayed the Struggle of black people and sided with oppressors, and how he secretly desires to be the real king of AmaZulu. The prince has dared anyone to come forward with proof.

If Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi really wanted to usurp the throne and undermine the Zulu kings, he could have done it easily and there would have been no reason for the late king and his late wife to place on his hands the task of overseeing the royal transition. Even the former presidents of the SA, the late Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, showed tremendous respect for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

But it is the manner the prince has carried himself and his endurance amid great tragedies and honours that makes Prince Buthelezi a man of honour.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has always had a good temperament even when he lost his children and his wife.

He warned the ANC and SA about the ascendency of Jacob Zuma, which fell on deaf ears. Above all, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has not been ashamed to associate himself with the Lord Jesus Christ and Christianity.

Without doubt, Prince Buthelezi is a good role model for all royal princes. Let us be one as the Lord our God is one.

Khotso Moleko, Bloemfontein