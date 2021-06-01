South Africa

‘Counter- revolutionary ’careerists a threat to ANC — Mbeki

Party renewal now a matter of life and death, says ex-president

01 June 2021 - 08:35
Siviwe Feketha Political Reporter

Former president Thabo Mbeki has warned the ANC against allowing opportunists and careerists to advance their “counterrevolutionary goals” to the detriment of the already troubled party and its objectives.

Speaking during the Eastern Cape’s special extended provincial executive committee meeting on Monday, Mbeki said while the ANC renewal process was a difficult route, the party had to go through with it “a matter of life and death” for it...

