Mkhwebane to appear in court on Thursday on three perjury charges

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to appear in court on Thursday on perjury charges.

She faces three charges in the Pretoria magistrate’s court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in December charged Mkhwebane with perjury after the findings of the Constitutional Court in her case against the Reserve Bank.

TimesLIVE reported in December that a summons was issued on December 15 for Mkhwebane to appear on January 21.

At the time, Mkhwebane said she would co-operate with authorities.

“As a law-abiding citizen, the public protector will co-operate and present herself to the court on January 21 2021 as required, and is confident the court will clear her of any wrongdoing,” said her spokesperson Oupa Segalwe.