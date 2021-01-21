Charges against Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'frivolous and contrived' - Dali Mpofu

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who stands accused of perjury, on Thursday indicated through her lawyer that she wants to have the three charges against her withdrawn.

In a short appearance before the Pretoria regional court, Dali Mpofu, representing Mkhwebane, said that they were seeking a two-month postponement of the case to make representations to the director of public prosecutions (DPP) to have the charges quashed.

Mpofu told the court that they regarded the charges “as frivolous and contrived” and that if their request for a withdrawal was not granted, it could see them approach the high court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it believes it has a strong case against her and it has no qualms with her approaching the DPP.

“It all depends on what defence the public protector is going to give to the national director of public prosecutions. But with regards to what is on paper and what has been investigated by the Hawks, there is a strong case against her,” said the NPA’s Sipho Ngwema — who added that they were ready to head to trial.