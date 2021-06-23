Victim's grandmother happy with outcome after principal fired for pupil toilet saga

Lubeko Mgandela, an educator at Luthuthu Junior Secondary School in Ugie in the Eastern Cape was booted for instructing the Grade 4 pupil to retrieve his phone from a pit toilet in March.

The grandmother of an 11-year-old pupil who was forced to strip and sent down a pit toilet by a principal at his school to retrieve his phone says she feels sorry for the educator who has been fired by the department of education.



Lubeko Mgandela, an educator at Luthuthu Junior Secondary School in Ugie in the Eastern Cape was booted for instructing the Grade 4 pupil to retrieve his phone from a pit toilet in March...