‘Boy sent into toilet pit to retrieve phone’
Eastern Cape principal suspended
An Eastern Cape principal has been served with a letter of precautionary suspension after he allegedly instructed an 11-year-old boy to get inside a pit toilet at school to search for his phone.
The alleged incident happened about two weeks ago at Lututu Junior Secondary School in Ugie at Elundini municipality...
