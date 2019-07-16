Principal orders pupils to dump human waste in veld

Parents at a Limpopo primary school are calling for action against the principal who allegedly ordered a group of pupils to empty toilets.

The parents said the children's health was put at risk after they were made to empty the 16 toilets last week, an incident the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said was a "violation of their rights".

Pictures of the pupils were shared on social media after they were seen emptying human waste into a sack at Mphethi village near Burgersfort. The Mohlope Primary School pupils were instructed to empty "enviroloos" toilets and had to carry the waste using wheelbarrows and dumped them in the nearest veld.

A 31-year-old mother who wished to remain anonymous to protect her child's identity said the principal should be removed as he put the children's health at risk. "I haven't seen anyone instructing poor children to clean human waste. He should have spoken to us as parents first. We could have done that on behalf of our children," she said.

The school has more than 100 pupils. A mother of a 12-year-old grade 7 pupil who said she witnessed the incident, said she was worried because some of the pupils were not wearing gloves and safety masks.

"It was around 8am when I went outside the house and saw pupils with a teacher shoving out human waste from pit toilets and putting them inside a white sack on the first day of schooling [of the third term]," she said.