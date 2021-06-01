Salaries not paid at state-owned bus firm

Management accused of ‘sleeping on duty’

Ntombi* has defaulted her residential rental payment for a second month in a row after her employer failed to pay her last two salaries on time.



Ntombi, who is raising two children, is one of more than 900 Translux and City to City employees who are forced to incur additional bank charges as result of their salaries being paid late due to cash flow problems at the state-owned company...