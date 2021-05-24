Prasa receives R57bn to improve infrastructure and get more trains running

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday said an estimated 27% — R57bn — of the department's budget would be allocated to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) in the medium term to improve dilapidated infrastructure and increase the number of operating trains.

“The investment we are making in passenger rail is part of the implementation of our overarching rail to road strategy, which is crucial towards positioning rail as the backbone of our public transport system.

“While Prasa has struggled for many years to roll out its modernisation programme due to chronic challenges, we have no doubt that our interventions will place Prasa on a stable footing,” Mbalula said at an oversight visit to the agency's vandalised stations in Gauteng on Monday.

The modernisation programme, Mbalula said, was meant to improve the reliability of services by reconstructing dilapidated infrastructure, securing it, and increasing the number of trains to avoid overcrowding.

“It therefore entails focused spending on repairs and maintenance as part of Prasa’s rolling stock fleet renewal programme, as well as improved the security system.”