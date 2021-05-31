Letters

Where will Prasa get money to fix railway lines?

By reader letter - 31 May 2021 - 12:17
Westbury train station, where electrical cables were stolen like other stations in Gauteng province.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The massive destruction of the railway infrastructure across the country is appalling and very disturbing. Are South Africans the culprits behind this devastation? At the risk of being labelled xenophobic, I have to say, I strongly believe it is people from outside SA, and I have my reasons.

Foreigners from all failed African states are flocking to this country hoping for life-changing opportunities. Alas, they get here to find that the situation is no better than what they left in their countries. But once they are in the country, they have to feed themselves and send money home to feed those they left behind.

So, what do they do? They engage in all kinds of criminal activities, just to survive; we asked for it. Prasa and the minister of transport promise to revive railway lines and return the service to full capacity countrywide by April next year. Where will the money come from? What guarantee do we have that the vandalism will stop, with the massive ripping off of copper cables and wires?

Will SA ever be normal again? This explains why other countries have always jealously protected their borders; not the case with us, we even dream of Pan-Africanism which would allow free movement of all and sundry from Cape to Cairo; away with the  sovereignty of the country. A very sad situation.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

Prasa says trains will run again early next year

Commuters will have to wait until March or April next year to see train service back in the biggest rail corridors of in the country.
News
6 days ago

Prasa receives R57bn to improve infrastructure and get more trains running

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday said an estimated 27% of the department's budget would be allocated to the Passenger Rail Agency to ...
News
1 week ago

Mbalula views total destruction of Kliptown station which will cost 'billions to rebuild'

This is how transport minister Fikile Mbalula reacted when he saw the vandalism that has taken place at the Kilptown railway station in Soweto on ...
News
1 week ago

