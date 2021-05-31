Where will Prasa get money to fix railway lines?

The massive destruction of the railway infrastructure across the country is appalling and very disturbing. Are South Africans the culprits behind this devastation? At the risk of being labelled xenophobic, I have to say, I strongly believe it is people from outside SA, and I have my reasons.

Foreigners from all failed African states are flocking to this country hoping for life-changing opportunities. Alas, they get here to find that the situation is no better than what they left in their countries. But once they are in the country, they have to feed themselves and send money home to feed those they left behind.

So, what do they do? They engage in all kinds of criminal activities, just to survive; we asked for it. Prasa and the minister of transport promise to revive railway lines and return the service to full capacity countrywide by April next year. Where will the money come from? What guarantee do we have that the vandalism will stop, with the massive ripping off of copper cables and wires?

Will SA ever be normal again? This explains why other countries have always jealously protected their borders; not the case with us, we even dream of Pan-Africanism which would allow free movement of all and sundry from Cape to Cairo; away with the sovereignty of the country. A very sad situation.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand