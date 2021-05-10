WATCH LIVE | Former Prasa boss Lucky Montana continues with testimony at state capture commission
Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa CEO Lucky Montana will on Monday continue with his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry.
During his testimony earlier in May, Montana implied that the ANC survived financially by abusing SOE resources.
He said it was a “way of life” for the ruling party to command that CEOs of state-owned enterprises assist the ANC in dealing with its financial obligations.
He said representatives of the ANC were not honest to the commission about the extent to which the party enabled corruption in SOEs to fund ANC events and conferences.
The ANC, through its hold on SOEs as the governing party, said Montana, had some of its leaders using the party to benefit companies they had interests in.
Montana said he had been summoned to ANC head office, Luthuli House, to assist the party in its financial obligations.
For the commission to get the full picture in this regard, he advised it might be in its best interests to call all CEOs of SOEs, past and present.
“The ANC worked in a particular way and as a result it would end up being defrauded, because a lot of people would come and say we want to raise money for the movement and that money would not reach the ANC,” said Montana.
