South Africa

ANC proposes task team to probe sabotage syndicates

01 June 2021 - 15:50

The ANC has tabled a motion in the Gauteng legislature proposing the establishment of a task team to crack down on syndicates behind the theft of public infrastructure in the province.

The motion was tabled by the ANC’s Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on Tuesday, the day that  Sowetan uncovered another gang terrorising a community in Soweto...

