ANC proposes task team to probe sabotage syndicates
The ANC has tabled a motion in the Gauteng legislature proposing the establishment of a task team to crack down on syndicates behind the theft of public infrastructure in the province.
The motion was tabled by the ANC’s Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on Tuesday, the day that Sowetan uncovered another gang terrorising a community in Soweto...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.