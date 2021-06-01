ANC proposes task team to probe sabotage syndicates

The ANC has tabled a motion in the Gauteng legislature proposing the establishment of a task team to crack down on syndicates behind the theft of public infrastructure in the province.



The motion was tabled by the ANC’s Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on Tuesday, the day that Sowetan uncovered another gang terrorising a community in Soweto...