Five get 1,250 years for cable theft

Amended law gets tough on offenders

Five cable thieves who were convicted on 50 counts of copper theft crimes committed between 2016 and 2018 were among first offenders to be charged under the amended legislation.



In February, the five were found guilty of 50 counts of copper theft-related crimes in the Cape Town High Court. Two other people who were charged alongside the five accused were found guilty posthumously as they died during the trial...