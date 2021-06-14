Senior KZN traffic cop arrested for attempted murder

The chief traffic officer at the Mthonjaneni municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal was arrested for attempted murder on Monday.

Sihle Masango, 38, was arrested for an incident where three people were shot and injured during a community protest in Thubalethu between two IFP factions on June 6.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed Masango's arrest.

“We can confirm a 38-year-old suspect was arrested this morning for charges of attempted murder. He will join his seven co-accused that were arrested last week.

“Their arrest follows a protest that took place on June 6 where community members from Thubalethu embarked on a protest action.”

During the protest three people were shot and wounded.

TimesLIVE is in possession of a video showing one of the injured men with his intestines exposed after the shooting.

Mbele said Masango and five others appeared in the Melmoth magistrate's court on Monday.

“The other suspects, who were arrested on June 8, will appear in court on Tuesday.”

TimesLIVE