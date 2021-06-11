‘These are the deeds of an evil person’: Precious Ramabulana’s murderer gets two life sentences

Aubrey Manaka has been handed two life sentences for the rape and murder of 21-year-old Capricorn TVET college student Precious Ramabulana.

The Limpopo high court on Thursday sentenced Manaka to eight years for housebreaking with intent to rape, life imprisonment for murder, life imprisonment for rape and 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The trial of the 29-year-old was set to start on Wednesday but Manaka tendered a guilty plea to all the charges.

On Thursday, the court heard how Manaka continued to rape Ramabulana even while she was bleeding profusely, and stabbed her several times so she would die and not identify him.

The court was told Ramabulana was stabbed 90 times.