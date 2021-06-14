KZN woman faces arrest following allegations she set her daughter alight

A 17-year-old KwaZulu-Natal girl has been taken to a place of safety by social workers after her mother allegedly doused her in paraffin and set her alight.

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said a team of social workers removed the girl from her Inanda home, north of Durban, over the weekend.

“She sustained burn wounds and was taken to a clinic where she received medical attention. She returned home where she allegedly suffered constant abuse from her biological mother. A team of social workers rescued the girl and a younger sibling.”

Khoza said it was “a miracle” the teenager had survived the ordeal.

She said the two youngsters were receiving counselling at a place of safety.

“The department has adopted a 365-day programme to ensure all sectors in society have a role to play to end incidents of child abuse. The two girls are in a safe place under the watchful eye of the social workers and child minders.

“We want to see this mother facing the full might of the law,” she said.

Khoza said she was shocked by the woman’s alleged actions.

“We have also been alerted that some people within the family tried to conceal this incident after the victim returned from the clinic. Those people are accomplices.

“The law enforcement agencies should have no mercy on such individuals involved in any form of child abuse. Anyone involved in child abuse will have to face the consequences.”

