World

Thousands march in support of Muslim family killed in truck attack in Canada

By Carlos Osorio - 12 June 2021 - 11:46
A police vehicle is parked outside what local media describe as the home of Nathaniel Veltman, who was charged with four counts of first-degree murder after four members of a Muslim family were killed, in London, Ontario, Canada, on June 8 2021.
A police vehicle is parked outside what local media describe as the home of Nathaniel Veltman, who was charged with four counts of first-degree murder after four members of a Muslim family were killed, in London, Ontario, Canada, on June 8 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Thousands of people marched on Friday in support of a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man driving a pickup truck last Sunday in an attack the police described as a hate crime.

The four victims, spanning three generations, were killed when Nathaniel Veltman, 20, ran into them while they were out for an evening walk near their home. A fifth family member, a nine-year-old boy, survived.

People in London, Ontario marched about 7km from the spot where the family was struck down to a nearby mosque, the site close to where Veltman was arrested by police.

Some carried placards with messages reading 'Hate has no home here', 'Love over hate'. Similar events were held in other cities in Ontario, Canada's most populous province.

“The best part was not just the numbers ... but the diversity of the people coming from every single community in London, coming together for this cause,” said 19-year-old college student Abdullah Al Jarad at the march.

The attack sparked outrage across Canada, with politicians from all sides condemning the crime, spurring growing calls to take action to curb hate crime and Islamophobia.

Veltman made a brief court appearance on Thursday and will return to court on Monday. He faces four charges of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the killings a “terrorist attack” and vowed to clamp down on far-right groups and online hate. 

Reuters

Man suspected of killing Canadian Muslim family was motivated by hate -police

A man accused of killing four members of a Canadian Muslim family by running them over in his pickup truck, targeted them in an attack motivated by ...
News
4 days ago

New Zealand mosque shooter arrives in Christchurch for sentencing

The suspected white supremacist who killed 51 Muslim worshippers last year, a massacre that prompted a global campaign to stamp out online hate, ...
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...