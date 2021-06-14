'Being a guard means putting yourself last'
Mchunu tells how security officers find themselves in firing line
Luyanda Mchunu was unaware of the dangers of his job as a security guard until gunmen stormed the Springs magistrate's court on the East Rand one early afternoon in December 2019.
Armed with AK47 assault rifles, the group of men had one goal – to help their associates, fingered as hitmen in a case in which black widow Nonhlanhla Matiwane hired them to kill her husband for a more than R1.2m life insurance payout, escape...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.