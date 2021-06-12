Trio get lengthy jail terms for farmworker’s murder

Three men have been sentenced to lengthy terms of imprisonment after being found guilty of the brutal murder of a 28-year-old farmworker whose body was found hanging from a beam in her house.

On Thursday, the high court in Makhanda sentenced Luzuko Msweli, 30, and Mabuthi Bless, 35, to life for murder and 15 years each for attempted murder and 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Their co-accused, Nkosinathi Sokutu, was sentenced to 25 years for murder, 15 years for attempted murder and 15 years for aggravated robbery.

The three men pleaded guilty to the March 9 2020 attack on herdsman Bulelani Tshaka, 38, at the Spioenkop farm in Alexandria, and the murder of Vuyiswa Mali, 28.

Tshaka was brutally attacked with a spade after witnessing the trio trying to steal a weaned calf.

Tshaka was hunted by the men after they noticed that he had seen them in the act of stealing the calf.

He was assaulted many times with the side of a spade and sustained numerous open wounds to his face, head, body and legs.