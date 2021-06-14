South Africa

Mom arrested for allegedly killing baby by throwing infant on the ground

14 June 2021 - 10:26
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
A mother in Mpumalanga has been arrested for allegedly killing her baby.
A mother in Mpumalanga has been arrested for allegedly killing her baby.
Image: 123RF/ Maksym Topchii

A 24-year-old mother has been arrested for murder after she allegedly threw her three-month-old baby on the ground because the child's father would not open the door for her. 

According to the Mpumalanga police, the incident happened at Avontuur farms, near Middelburg, on Friday. 

Police say preliminary investigations show that the woman, a Zimbabwean national, did not have  proper documentation to be in the country. She now faces an additional charge of contravention of the Immigration Act. 

“According to information at police disposal, on the said day, the woman and her baby visited her daughter's father at the farm where the latter works. Apparently, upon her arrival, the man refused to let them inside and she allegedly threatened to kill their baby if he does not open the door," said police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi. 

"It is said that the woman then threw the infant on the ground. The matter was then reported to the police whereupon arrival with paramedics the child was certified dead,”  Hlathi said.

He said the woman would appear in the Middelburg magistrate's court on Monday. 

Trio get lengthy jail terms for farmworker’s murder

Three men have been sentenced to lengthy terms of imprisonment after being found guilty of the brutal murder of a 28-year-old farmworker whose body ...
News
1 day ago

‘These are the deeds of an evil person’: Precious Ramabulana’s murderer gets two life sentences

Aubrey Manaka has been handed two life sentences for the rape and murder of 21-year-old Capricorn TVET college student Precious Ramabulana.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...