Mom arrested for allegedly killing baby by throwing infant on the ground

A 24-year-old mother has been arrested for murder after she allegedly threw her three-month-old baby on the ground because the child's father would not open the door for her.

According to the Mpumalanga police, the incident happened at Avontuur farms, near Middelburg, on Friday.

Police say preliminary investigations show that the woman, a Zimbabwean national, did not have proper documentation to be in the country. She now faces an additional charge of contravention of the Immigration Act.

“According to information at police disposal, on the said day, the woman and her baby visited her daughter's father at the farm where the latter works. Apparently, upon her arrival, the man refused to let them inside and she allegedly threatened to kill their baby if he does not open the door," said police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.

"It is said that the woman then threw the infant on the ground. The matter was then reported to the police whereupon arrival with paramedics the child was certified dead,” Hlathi said.

He said the woman would appear in the Middelburg magistrate's court on Monday.